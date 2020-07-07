Investing Offshore: Do you need a foreign will?

South Africans are increasingly using their discretionary foreign investment allowances to invest offshore, both to protect against political and economic risk and to benefit from growth opportunities not accessible in this country.

A local will may not be sufficient to cater for worldwide assets – there are several reasons why you may also need a separate offshore will. Foreign inheritance taxes and probate issues may complicate matters – expert advice is therefore essential in drawing up both a local and a foreign will.

Before deciding whether you may need to draw up an offshore will in addition to your South African will, consider the following: