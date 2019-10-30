It depends on a lot more than having the best players in your team: player selection, game strategy and team dynamics all play a role in the eventual outcome, says Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer of PSG Wealth.
* It’s not about picking the previous winner. No-one would think predicting the winner of the Rugby World Cup is as simple as looking at the previous tournament’s winners, says Pask. It is easy to appreciate the uncertainty involved and that a single match can change the outcome of the entire tournament.
Despite this, Pask says investors often base their investment decisions on selecting last year’s winners, rather than following a well-thought through and robust investment strategy.
* The support of a team of specialists. A successful rugby squad has a team of specialists supporting them. In addition to the head coach, there are several specialists who each focus on helping players hone the skills suited to their position (for example, there is a backline, a forwards and a defence coach), says Pask.