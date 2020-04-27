Living annuitants get relief in crisis

In line with the President’s address to the nation on April 21, the Minister of Finance included relief to living annuitants in the second set of measures announced on April 23 to assist individuals through the pandemic.

Living annuitants currently have the option to draw an annual income of between 2.5% and 17.5% of the value of their living annuity as an income or pension.

This income can be paid monthly, quarterly or annually and the living annuitant can review their income drawdown annually on the anniversary or inception date of the living annuity.

Through the relief measures announced individuals who receive income from a living annuity can change their income drawdown as their situation demands. This can be done immediately, instead of waiting until the next anniversary date. This is a temporary measure to assist individuals who either need cash flow immediately or who do not want to be forced to sell after their investments have underperformed. These measures are particularly useful for investors who do not want to risk the longevity or sustainability of their living annuity by “eating into their capital” as a result of the volatility we have seen in markets. Most living annuity investors are invested in multi asset funds which have exposure to some growth assets, this is required to ensure the sustainability of their income. These funds, on average have decreased by anything from 5% to 15% over the first quarter of 2020.

Even though the numbers vary, and are extremely erratic, the hard-hitting reality is that most living annuitants have seen a significant reduction in the values of their annuities and are now “eating into their capital” to fund their income. This is not sustainable, and as they erode capital they are eating into their future income.