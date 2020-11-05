Making a case for offshore investing

State capture, corruption, land expropriation without compensation. These are all terms that have become part of the South African lexicon and part of our daily reality. According to the recent 2020 Bloomberg Misery Index which ranks major economies by inflation and unemployment expectations, South Africa is the third-most miserable economy in the world. Not surprisingly, the Rainbow Nation’s economy is ranked only after Venezuela and Argentina.

“With this backdrop, it is not hard to see why offshore investing has become such a popular topic in meeting rooms, on Zoom calls and around the braai,” says Johann Rossouw, Associate Financial Planner and Certified Financial Planner at Fiscal, a Cape Town based wealth management company.

Rossouw explains: “To understand the merits of investing offshore, it is important to grasp the concept of diversification. Diversification is a strategy that mixes a wide variety of investments within a portfolio to reduce a portfolios risk/volatility. A diversified portfolio contains a mix of distinct asset types in an attempt at limiting exposure to any single asset or country/region. Diversification is the embodiment of the old saying don’t put all your eggs in one basket.”

South Africa contributes less than 0.5% to the World’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – meaning, South Africa is a small component of the global economy. South Africa also has a small universe of shares to select from. Fast-growing global industries like biotech and sustainable energy, for example, are under-represented on the JSE in Rossouw’s view. He says by focusing on the South African market, investors miss out on global giants like Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft.

“From a diversification point of view, it does not make sense to put all your eggs into one basket at the tip of the African continent. Instead a much more prudent approach would be to spread your investments across various geographies,” advises Rossouw. This can be done in the following ways: