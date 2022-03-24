Morningstar Fund Awards: these are the winning funds and managers

Morningstar Investment Management SA has named the winners of its 2022 Morningstar Fund Awards South Africa. The awards are designed to recognise the industry's top-notch fund offerings and investor-friendly firms.
The Morningstar Fund Awards are hosted in 29 countries throughout the year at ceremonies across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, honouring managers that have added the most value for investors.
The winning unit trust funds for South African investors are:
- Best Aggressive Allocation Fund: Southern Charter BCI Growth Fund of Funds
- Best Moderate Allocation Fund: Southern Charter BCI Balanced Fund of Funds
- Best Cautious Allocation Fund: Sasfin BCI Stable Fund
- Best Flexible Allocation Fund: BCI Flexible Fund
- Best Bond Fund: Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund
- Best South African Equity Fund: Counterpoint SCI Value Fund
- Best Global Equity Fund: Fundsmith Equity T Inc Fund
- Best Fund Manager, Smaller Fund Range: Truffle Asset Management
- Best Fund Manager, Larger Fund Range: Satrix Investments
