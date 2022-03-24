Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Morningstar Fund Awards: these are the winning funds and managers

Sunita Takurpersadh, head of operations, and Kingsley Williams, chief investment officer at Satrix Investments, accept the Morningstar award for Best Fund Manager, Larger Fund Range. Source: Morningstar

Sunita Takurpersadh, head of operations, and Kingsley Williams, chief investment officer at Satrix Investments, accept the Morningstar award for Best Fund Manager, Larger Fund Range. Source: Morningstar

Published 8m ago

Share

Morningstar Investment Management SA has named the winners of its 2022 Morningstar Fund Awards South Africa. The awards are designed to recognise the industry's top-notch fund offerings and investor-friendly firms.

The Morningstar Fund Awards are hosted in 29 countries throughout the year at ceremonies across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, honouring managers that have added the most value for investors.

Story continues below Advertisment

The winning unit trust funds for South African investors are:

  • Best Aggressive Allocation Fund: Southern Charter BCI Growth Fund of Funds
  • Best Moderate Allocation Fund: Southern Charter BCI Balanced Fund of Funds
  • Best Cautious Allocation Fund: Sasfin BCI Stable Fund
  • Best Flexible Allocation Fund: BCI Flexible Fund
  • Best Bond Fund: Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund
  • Best South African Equity Fund: Counterpoint SCI Value Fund
  • Best Global Equity Fund: Fundsmith Equity T Inc Fund
  • Best Fund Manager, Smaller Fund Range: Truffle Asset Management
  • Best Fund Manager, Larger Fund Range: Satrix Investments

PERSONAL FINANCE

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

Investing

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Martin Hesse