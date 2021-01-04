No change for real estate under new lockdown rules

The adjusted Level 3 lockdown regulations will have a minimal effect on the real estate industry, says Berry Everitt, CEO of the Chas Everitt International property group.

“Clearly President Ramaphosa and the government would like to keep as much of the economy as possible up and running at this time, and because the real estate industry has just kept operating under the first set of Level 3 protocols that were put in place back in June, it is recognized as a very low risk sector in terms of the Covid-19 second wave.

“Consequently, all our sales and rental agents will continue to be fully available to our customers for home valuations, listings and viewings. Our business partners such as attorneys and mortgage originators will also be operating as usual, and most of the Deeds offices around the country are set to re-open next week so we do not expect any untoward delays in property transfers.”

He notes that the real estate industry is reaping the benefits now of being one of the quickest to adapt to remote working when SA was placed under Level 5 lockdown in March. “Certainly, most of the agents in our group are now able to work completely remotely and make use of technology to facilitate most of their interactions with home owners, buyers and tenants, with physical meetings being pretty much limited to property viewings by appointment while following strict Coivd-19 protocols.

“And they have concluded literally thousands on transactions online this year, because they have continued to offer superior service and because our digital platforms offer prospective buyers and tenants such brilliant pre-views of our listings through excellent photography and video tours.