CAPE TOWN – To celebrate its 25th birthday, Coronation Fund Managers has dropped its minimum investment amount from R5 000 to R1 on investments made via its becauseitsyourmoney investment channel, and is contributing a 10% top-up to your investment this month. Coronation Personal Investments head Pieter Koekemoer says: “We want to help more young South Africans become part of the investment community and are encouraging them to save by contributing an extra 10 percent to their invested amount, to a maximum of R250.”

The becauseitsyourmoney channel allows you to invest with Coronation via your smartphone in less than five minutes and offers a single fund option: the Coronation Market Plus fund.

Koekemoer says: “The Market Plus fund is a good place to start as a long-term investor. It offers our best investment view across all asset classes including domestic and international shares, listed property and bonds. As such, it aims to grow your money at lower levels of risk than investing in shares only.”

