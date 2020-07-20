OPINION: Equities improve despite volatility

Contrasting news and economic data continued to create volatile share prices on world markets last week. Reports of a renewed second wave of Covid-19 infections in some countries and poor economic data earlier in the week were followed by the news of a possible vaccine and better-than-expected economic numbers. This contributed to an almost daily see-saw movement in equity prices, the dollar exchange rate and treasury rates. Share markets improved despite the volatile movements. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index traded early on Friday evening at 3218 points. This was 2 percent higher than the previous week’s close and about 3 percent over the past month. The Nasdaq, which reached record levels on a few occasions over the past two weeks, experienced a two-day slide, the first since mid-May. Data showing that China’s economy rebounded in the second quarter, growing at 3.2 percent, helped foster more positive sentiment, particularly towards emerging markets, as well as the prices of resources. The expectation was that the world’s second-largest economy had grown by 2.5 percent.

Platinum and palladium prices gained strongly. Platinum ended last week at $850 an ounce, or $20 higher than the previous Friday, while gold traded $7 higher at $1811 an ounce.

In South Africa, the two main economic indicators released last week were better than expected. The mining production number for April had shrunk by 29 percent, a better than the expected 35 percent decline. It is expected that the sharp increase in the prices of metals and other resources will see this figure improve sharply in months to come.

The inflation rate was 2.7 percent in May, lower than 3 percent in April. It is now the lowest increase in the Consumer Price Index over the past decade. Sentiment is bullish that the SA Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will lower the repo rate further at its meeting this week.

With better economic growth rate in China, higher prices for resources and foreign buying of South African equities and bonds, the FTSE/JSE All Share Index had another positive week despite being volatile. The index ended Friday at 55911.8 points, or 0.9 percent higher than the previous week.

Resources continued to shine, with the Resources 10 Index up 4 percent. Industrials had a poor Thursday as domestic retailers recorded a sharp drop. The Industrial25 ended the week 1.9 percent lower. A stronger rand and lower inflation rate helped financials to have a second consecutive positive week, ending 1.3 percent higher

The rand continued to gain, trading at R16.66 on Friday, 11cents stronger than the previous Friday.

Against the pound, the rand firmed by 29c to R20.91, but was 12c weaker against the euro at R19.05.

On the bond market, rates continued to improve. The R186 treasury closed on Friday at 7.58 percent, 2.1 percent lower than the previous week. Retail sales for April, to be released on Wednesday, were expected to have shrunk 6 percent.

On global markets, investors are looking out for the release of the various purchasing managers indices of various countries.

Dr Chris Harmse is an economist and chief investment officer at Rebalance Fund Managers.

