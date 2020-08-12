OPINION: UK recession will prompt investors to consider overseas options

By Nigel Green A growing number of UK and global investors are likely to move their assets overseas as Britain enters its worst recession in history. The observation comes as it is revealed that the UK economy suffered its biggest drop on record between April and June as coronavirus lockdown measures pushed the country officially into recession. The economy contracted by 20.4% compared with the first three months of the year. As was expected, Britain is now officially in recession. It’s the deepest recession in UK history and the deepest of any G7 country.

Whilst the economy grew 8.7% in June, which beat economic estimates, and confirms a recovery is now underway, the real test will be after the summer when there are no more national lockdown-easing measures to lift the economic spirits, more local restrictions are likely to be imposed and as significant programmes such as the furlough scheme which has protected jobs come to a halt.

All of this creates ever more uncertainty in the UK economy.

UK and global investors will be becoming increasingly nervous of this worrying situation and can be expected to take precautionary measures to insulate themselves against a potential fall in the value of UK-based financial assets.

A growing number inevitably and quite sensibly are likely to be looking to grow and safeguard their wealth by moving assets overseas through various established international financial solutions.

The pace of this trend, I believe, will increase over the next few months as the issues intensify.

The confirmation of a recession may be a good excuse to start that much-needed rebalancing in favour of global stocks, bonds, currencies and perhaps property.

The weak economy also further boosts the chances of tax hikes and relief cuts in the UK November Budget.

It is highly likely taxes will rise and reliefs be cut. Possible targets for hikes could include income tax for higher earners, capital gains tax, inheritance tax, and VAT.

In addition, new wealth taxes may be brought in, which was something the Prime Minister was considering before the pandemic hit.

These potential changes in the Budget can be expected to prompt those overseas with financial ties to the country, to look into the international options available to them.

Now could be a good time to revise your financial planning strategies to ensure you’re best-positioned to be able to grow and protect your wealth.

Nigel Green is the chief executive of deVere Group

PERSONAL FINANCE