Constantia. Photo: Supplied



South African property website Private Property has released their list of the top ten most expensive houses and most of them are located in the Western Cape.

The properties on the list range from R55 million to R150 million. These properties have more than four bedrooms and offer spectacular views to the residents.





These properties also house incredible features that adds value to the respective homes. One of the most expensive houses on the list that is worth R150 million has a cinema room and a gym.





Some of the other features of these pricey properties include a wine cellar, rim-flow pools and huge entertainment areas.





Here is a look at the top ten most expensive properties according to Private Property:





1. Fresnaye: R150 million





Fresnaye. Photo: Supplied



2. Clifton: R150 million





Clifton. Photo: Supplied 3. Mouille Point: R88 million





Mouille Point. Photo: Supplied 4. Camps Bay: R85 million





Camps Bay. Photo: Supplied 5. Bantry Bay: R79 million



