Raging Bull Awards: all the nominated funds

The annual Raging Bull Awards will take place at Pigalle restaurant, Green Point, Cape Town on February 28. The awards recognise the best actively managed unit trust funds on straight performance over three years and on risk-adjusted performance over five years to the end of 2022. There are also awards for the top South African and offshore management companies.

The event is hosted by Personal Finance, and sponsors for this year’s award ceremony include the JSE. ProfileData supplies the data on which the awards are determined.