Raging Bull Awards: all the nominated funds

The annual Raging Bull Awards will take place at Pigalle restaurant, Green Point, Cape Town on February 28. The awards recognise the best actively managed unit trust funds on straight performance over three years and on risk-adjusted performance over five years to the end of 2022. There are also awards for the top South African and offshore management companies.
The event is hosted by Personal Finance, and sponsors for this year’s award ceremony include the JSE. ProfileData supplies the data on which the awards are determined.
Below are all the funds nominated for either a Raging Bull Certificate or a Raging Bull Trophy for performance to the end of last year.
LOCAL FUNDS
These are funds of South African management companies that invest both locally and offshore and are denominated in rands.
- 36ONE BCI Equity Fund
- Absa Bond Fund
- Allan Gray-Orbis Global Balanced Feeder Fund
- Amplify SCI Absolute Fund
- Amplify SCI Defensive Balanced Fund
- Amplify SCI Wealth Protector Fund
- Anchor BCI Global Equity Feeder Fund
- Aylett Balanced Prescient Fund
- Baobab SCI Flexible Fund
- Bateleur Flexible Prescient Fund
- BCI Flexible Fund
- Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund
- Chiron Realfin Multi Asset Flexible Fund
- Cohesive Capital Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund
- Coronation Global Capital Plus [ZAR] Feeder Fund
- Coronation Resources Fund
- Coronation Smaller Companies Fund
- Counterpoint SCI Value Fund
- Emperor IP Global Equity Fund
- Fairtree Balanced Prescient Fund
- Fairtree Equity Prescient Fund
- Fairtree Global Equity Prescient Fund
- Flagship IP Flexible Value Fund
- Foord International Feeder Fund
- Global Marathon IP Fund
- Granate BCI Multi Income Fund
- Gryphon Flexible Fund
- Gryphon Prudential Fund
- Harvard House BCI Property Fund
- Investec BCI Dynamic Equity Fund
- MI-PLAN IP Enhanced Income Fund
- Momentum Small Mid-Cap Fund
- Montrose BCI Moderate Fund of Funds
- Nedgroup Investments Bravata Worldwide Flexible Fund
- Nedgroup Investments Core Global Feeder Fund
- Nedgroup Investments Global Cautious Feeder Fund
- Nedgroup Investments Mining & Resource Fund
- Nedgroup Investments Opportunity Fund
- Nedgroup Investments Property Fund
- Ninety One Global Multi-Asset Income Feeder Fund
- Ninety One Global Strategic Managed Feeder Fund
- Northstar SCI Global Flexible Fund
- Oasis Bond Fund
- Old Mutual SA Quoted Property Fund
- Plexus Wealth BCI Property Fund
- Portfoliometrix BCI Global Property Fund of Funds
- Portfoliometrix BCI SA Bond Fund
- PSG Diversified Income Fund
- PSG Global Equity Feeder Fund
- PSG Global Flexible Feeder Fund
- PSG Income Fund
- PSG Multi-Management Cautious Fund of Funds
- PSG Multi-Management Growth Fund of Funds
- PSG Multi-Management Multi-Asset Income Fund of Funds
- Reitway BCI Global Property Feeder Fund
- Sasfin BCI Flexible Income Fund
- Sasfin BCI High Yield Fund
- Select BCI Cautious Fund
- Sesfikile BCI Global Property Fund
- SIM Enhanced Yield Fund
- SIM Resources Fund
- SIM Small Cap Fund
- Skyblue BCI Solar Flexible Fund of Funds
- Southern Charter BCI Balanced Fund of Funds
- Truffle SCI Flexible Fund
- Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund
- Visio BCI Balanced Fund
OFFSHORE FUNDS
These are funds of management companies based in foreign jurisdictions and denominated in foreign currencies, which are registered with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority to be marketed in South Africa.
- Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-European SRI Equity Fund
- AF Strategic Global Conservative Fund
- Allan Gray Africa Bond Fund
- Anchor Global Equity Fund
- Contrarius Global Equity Fund
- Coronation Global Strategic USD Income Fund
- Dodge & Cox Global Bond Fund
- Dodge & Cox US Stock Fund
- First World Hybrid Real Estate Plc
- Franklin India Fund
- Investec World Axis Cautious Fund
- Peregrine Global Real Estate Fund
- Platinum Global Managed Fund
- PSG Global Equity Sub-Fund
- Reitway Global Property Fund (MLT)
- Schroder International Selection Fund All China Equity
- SIIP India Opportunities Fund
- STANLIB European Equity Fund
- STANLIB Offshore America Fund
- T Rowe Price European Equity Fund
- T Rowe Price US Smaller Companies Equity Fund
