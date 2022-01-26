Raging Bull Awards: all the nominated funds

The annual Raging Bull Awards will be broadcast by video stream on Tuesday, February 1 at 7pm. The awards recognise the best actively managed unit trust funds on straight performance over three years and on risk-adjusted performance over five years to the end of 2021. The highlight of the event is the announcement of the top South African and offshore management companies, based on performance across their qualifying funds.

The event is hosted by Personal Finance and Business Report, and the main sponsors for this year’s event are the JSE and Sanlam. PlexCrown Fund Ratings, part of the Profile Group, has supplied the data on which the awards are determined.