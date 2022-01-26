Raging Bull Awards: all the nominated funds
Share this article:
The annual Raging Bull Awards will be broadcast by video stream on Tuesday, February 1 at 7pm. The awards recognise the best actively managed unit trust funds on straight performance over three years and on risk-adjusted performance over five years to the end of 2021. The highlight of the event is the announcement of the top South African and offshore management companies, based on performance across their qualifying funds.
The event is hosted by Personal Finance and Business Report, and the main sponsors for this year’s event are the JSE and Sanlam. PlexCrown Fund Ratings, part of the Profile Group, has supplied the data on which the awards are determined.
Below are all the funds nominated for either a Raging Bull Certificate or a Raging Bull Trophy for performance to the end of last year.
LOCAL FUNDS
These are funds of South African management companies that invest both locally and offshore and are denominated in rands.
36One BCI Equity Fund
36One BCI Flexible Opportunity Fund
Absa Bond Fund
Absa Global Multi Asset Feeder Fund
Absa Global Property Feeder Fund
Absa Property Equity Fund
Absa Smart Alpha Defensive Fund
Amplify SCI Wealth Protector Fund
Anchor BCI Global Equity Feeder Fund
Aylett Balanced Prescient Fund
Bateleur Flexible Prescient Fund
Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund
BlueAlpha BCI Global Equity Fund
Catalyst SCI Flexible Property Fund
Centaur BCI Flexible Fund
Citadel SA Bond H4 Fund
Cohesive Capital Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund
Cordatus Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund
Coronation Global Capital Plus [ZAR] Feeder Fund
Coronation Resources Fund
Coronation Smaller Companies Fund
Counterpoint SCI Value Fund
Deton Prime Global Flexible Fund of Funds
Discovery Moderate Dynamic Asset Optimiser Fund of Funds
Emperor IP Balanced Fund
Emperor IP Global Equity Fund
Fairtree Balanced Prescient Fund
Financial Fitness IP Stable Fund of Funds
Global IP Opportunity Fund
Gryphon Flexible Fund
Gryphon Prudential Fund
Harvard House BCI Property Fund
Kagiso Islamic Balanced Fund
Kagiso Islamic Equity Fund
Long Beach Managed Prescient Fund
M&G Global Inflation Plus Feeder Fund
Matrix SCI Stable Income Fund
Mi-Plan IP Enhanced Income Fund
Mi-Plan IP Global Macro Fund
Naviga BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund
Nedgroup Investments Core Bond Fund
Nedgroup Investments Core Global Feeder Fund
Nedgroup Investments Opportunity Fund
Ninety One Cautious Managed Fund
Ninety One Commodity Fund
Ninety One Emerging Companies Fund
Ninety One Global Strategic Managed Feeder Fund
Ninety One Value Fund
Northstar SCI Global Flexible Fund
Portfoliometrix BCI Global Property Fund of Funds
Portfoliometrix BCI SA Bond Fund
PortfolioMetrix BCI SA Property Fund
PSG Income Fund
PSG Wealth Global Flexible Feeder Fund
RCI BCI Worldwide Flexible Growth Fund
Reitway BCI Global Property Feeder Fund
Saffron SCI Active Bond Fund
Sasfin BCI Balanced Fund
Sasfin BCI Flexible Income Fund
Select BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund
Sanlam Investment Management Enhanced Yield Fund
Sanlam Investment Management Resources Fund
Sanlam Investment Management Small Cap Fund
Southern Charter BCI Balanced Fund of Funds
Southern Charter BCI Defensive Fund of Funds
Stanlib Global Balanced Feeder Fund
Stanlib Global Equity Feeder Fund
Sygnia FAANG Plus Equity Fund
Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund
Visio BCI Unconstrained Fixed Interest Fund
OFFSHORE FUNDS
These are funds of management companies based in foreign jurisdictions and denominated in foreign currencies, which are registered with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority to be marketed in South Africa.
Aberdeen Global-European Equity Fund
Allan Gray Africa Bond Fund
Anchor Global Equity Fund
Baillie Gifford Worldwide Long Term Global Growth Fund
BMI Investment Funds Limited High Income Fund
Dodge & Cox Global Bond Fund
Franklin US Opportunities Fund
PineBridge Asia ex Japan Small Cap Equity Fund
PSG Wealth Global Flexible Fund of Funds
Reitway Enhanced Global Property Fund (MLT) USD
Reitway Global Property Fund (MLT) USD
Reitway Global Property Portfolio AUD
Sarasin IE Multi Asset Strategic Fund (USD)
Schroder International Selection Fund All China Equity
SIIP India Opportunities Fund
Stanlib European Equity Fund
Stanlib Global Balanced Cautious Fund
T Rowe Price European Equity Fund
T Rowe Price Global Focused Growth Equity Fund
T Rowe Price US Blue Chip Equity Fund
T Rowe Price US Smaller Companies Equity Fund
SPONSORS AND DATA PROVIDERS