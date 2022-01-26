Personal FinanceInvestments

Raging Bull Awards: all the nominated funds

By Martin Hesse Time of article published 1h ago

The annual Raging Bull Awards will be broadcast by video stream on Tuesday, February 1 at 7pm. The awards recognise the best actively managed unit trust funds on straight performance over three years and on risk-adjusted performance over five years to the end of 2021. The highlight of the event is the announcement of the top South African and offshore management companies, based on performance across their qualifying funds.

The event is hosted by Personal Finance and Business Report, and the main sponsors for this year’s event are the JSE and Sanlam. PlexCrown Fund Ratings, part of the Profile Group, has supplied the data on which the awards are determined.

Below are all the funds nominated for either a Raging Bull Certificate or a Raging Bull Trophy for performance to the end of last year.

LOCAL FUNDS

These are funds of South African management companies that invest both locally and offshore and are denominated in rands.

36One BCI Equity Fund

36One BCI Flexible Opportunity Fund

Absa Bond Fund

Absa Global Multi Asset Feeder Fund

Absa Global Property Feeder Fund

Absa Property Equity Fund

Absa Smart Alpha Defensive Fund

Amplify SCI Wealth Protector Fund

Anchor BCI Global Equity Feeder Fund

Aylett Balanced Prescient Fund

Bateleur Flexible Prescient Fund

Blue Quadrant Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund

BlueAlpha BCI Global Equity Fund

Catalyst SCI Flexible Property Fund

Centaur BCI Flexible Fund

Citadel SA Bond H4 Fund

Cohesive Capital Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund

Cordatus Worldwide Flexible Prescient Fund

Coronation Global Capital Plus [ZAR] Feeder Fund

Coronation Resources Fund

Coronation Smaller Companies Fund

Counterpoint SCI Value Fund

Deton Prime Global Flexible Fund of Funds

Discovery Moderate Dynamic Asset Optimiser Fund of Funds

Emperor IP Balanced Fund

Emperor IP Global Equity Fund

Fairtree Balanced Prescient Fund

Financial Fitness IP Stable Fund of Funds

Global IP Opportunity Fund

Gryphon Flexible Fund

Gryphon Prudential Fund

Harvard House BCI Property Fund

Kagiso Islamic Balanced Fund

Kagiso Islamic Equity Fund

Long Beach Managed Prescient Fund

M&G Global Inflation Plus Feeder Fund

Matrix SCI Stable Income Fund

Mi-Plan IP Enhanced Income Fund

Mi-Plan IP Global Macro Fund

Naviga BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund

Nedgroup Investments Core Bond Fund

Nedgroup Investments Core Global Feeder Fund

Nedgroup Investments Opportunity Fund

Ninety One Cautious Managed Fund

Ninety One Commodity Fund

Ninety One Emerging Companies Fund

Ninety One Global Strategic Managed Feeder Fund

Ninety One Value Fund

Northstar SCI Global Flexible Fund

Portfoliometrix BCI Global Property Fund of Funds

Portfoliometrix BCI SA Bond Fund

PortfolioMetrix BCI SA Property Fund

PSG Income Fund

PSG Wealth Global Flexible Feeder Fund

RCI BCI Worldwide Flexible Growth Fund

Reitway BCI Global Property Feeder Fund

Saffron SCI Active Bond Fund

Sasfin BCI Balanced Fund

Sasfin BCI Flexible Income Fund

Select BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund

Sanlam Investment Management Enhanced Yield Fund

Sanlam Investment Management Resources Fund

Sanlam Investment Management Small Cap Fund

Southern Charter BCI Balanced Fund of Funds

Southern Charter BCI Defensive Fund of Funds

Stanlib Global Balanced Feeder Fund

Stanlib Global Equity Feeder Fund

Sygnia FAANG Plus Equity Fund

Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund

Visio BCI Unconstrained Fixed Interest Fund

OFFSHORE FUNDS

These are funds of management companies based in foreign jurisdictions and denominated in foreign currencies, which are registered with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority to be marketed in South Africa.

Aberdeen Global-European Equity Fund

Allan Gray Africa Bond Fund

Anchor Global Equity Fund

Baillie Gifford Worldwide Long Term Global Growth Fund

BMI Investment Funds Limited High Income Fund

Dodge & Cox Global Bond Fund

Franklin US Opportunities Fund

PineBridge Asia ex Japan Small Cap Equity Fund

PSG Wealth Global Flexible Fund of Funds

Reitway Enhanced Global Property Fund (MLT) USD

Reitway Global Property Fund (MLT) USD

Reitway Global Property Portfolio AUD

Sarasin IE Multi Asset Strategic Fund (USD)

Schroder International Selection Fund All China Equity

SIIP India Opportunities Fund

Stanlib European Equity Fund

Stanlib Global Balanced Cautious Fund

T Rowe Price European Equity Fund

T Rowe Price Global Focused Growth Equity Fund

T Rowe Price US Blue Chip Equity Fund

T Rowe Price US Smaller Companies Equity Fund

