Recession likely, but bonds ‘look attractive’

It will be difficult to avoid a global recession in 2023, and the recent surge in global bond yields is already reflecting the market’s expectation of a significant economic downturn next year. The good news for investors, however, is that all types of bonds – government and corporate, high- and low-quality – are now looking attractive.

This is the view of Jim Leaviss, chief investment officer at M&G Investments in London, who spoke at an M&G presentation in Pretoria recently. Leaviss, who has been called “the UK’s best-known bond investor” and is responsible for overseeing some £141 billion in assets under management, said a recession was “very likely”, with central banks’ aggressive interest rate hikes already having had a dramatic impact on global growth. He noted that almost every US recession since the 1970s had been preceded by a sharp spike in the oil price, which had resulted in a familiar pattern of broader rising inflation, steep interest rate hikes to suppress price pressures, and subsequent contractions in economic activity.