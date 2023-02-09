Reducing tax before and after retirement

RANDS AND SENSE By Wynand Gouws

Conventional wisdom would have you believe that retirement annuities (RAs) and contributions to pension and provident funds are the most prudent and “best” investments you can make. This view is anchored in the tax deductibility of investments in retirement funds. Investors can deduct up to 27.5% or a maximum of R350 000 of their annual taxable income or remuneration in contributions to retirement funds. This tax deduction reduces your taxable income before retirement and provides a “guaranteed” return in the form of a tax rebate to investors. The conventional way of only looking at the pre-retirement tax savings is, however, fundamentally flawed, and not enough time is spent on considering the post-retirement impact of using retirement funds. Even though an RA (or contributing to a pension or provident fund) is extremely tax efficient before retirement, it is punitive post-retirement, as all the post-retirement income is taxable. To illustrate the punitive impact of only using retirement funds for retirement savings we consider two examples. In the first example we consider an investor who earns R60 000 a month and in the second example an investor who earns R100 000 a month. For the examples we assume the investor (age 34) wants to make the maximum allowable contribution to his pension savings (27.5%) and to retire at 65. We assume income (and contributions) increase annually at an inflation rate of 6%.

We consider various scenarios in how an investor can contribute towards pre-retirement savings: Scenario 1: no retirement fund; only invests in tax-free savings and unit trust investments. We assume the maximum allowable contribution to a tax-free savings account (TFSA), with the balance invested in a unit trust fund. Scenario 2: only invests in retirement funds (pension funds, preservation funds or RAs). Tax savings not reinvested.

Scenario 3: invests in a combination of an RA, TFSA and unit trusts, with half of the contributions invested in the RA. We assume the maximum allowable contribution of R36 000 to a TFSA with the balance invested in a unit trust fund. Tax savings not reinvested. Scenario 4: invests only in a RA but reinvests the tax savings. These savings are invested to the maximum allowable contribution in a TFSA with the balance in a unit trust fund. Scenario 5: invests half of contributions in an RA, with the rest in tax-free savings and unit trusts. Tax savings from the RA are reinvested in a TFSA (to the maximum annual contribution) and unit trusts.

Income at retirement From the analysis we can determine what the sustainable income is from retirement age to age 90. It is evident that the “best” solution is not using a retirement fund, or alternatively using a retirement fund in combination with tax-free savings and unit trust investment (see graph below, which illustrates income at today’s money value). Source: X-Plan Financial Analysis Even though the above may sound counter-intuitive, the answer is merely a result of the following: