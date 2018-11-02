Fiskl, a UK-based fintech company, has announced a partnership with South African based fintech player, Ocean on 76 that will benefit SMEs in Africa. Photo: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG - UK-based fintech company Fiskl has announced a partnership with South African-based fintech player Ocean on 76. Looking to strengthen its presence across Africa, Fiskl is launching a mobile app that aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) manage everyday tasks such as invoicing, expense and time management on their mobile devices.

In South Africa the interest shown by the government towards the business-to-business (B2B) sector has offered an opportunity for B2B players to explore opportunities in the market and design innovative products that positively disrupt mainstream industry and market players. “Africa is the perfect environment for Fiskl to thrive,” says Fiskl co-founder and chief executive Alina Lapusneanu.

“The continent is home to many rapidly growing economies that have seen small to medium-sized enterprises flourish. And, of course, the mobile phone is one of their most critical business tools. Using the app, business owners can manage everything, and we are excited about the opportunities to bring these capabilities to Africa’s small businesses together with Ocean on 76.”

According to Lapusneanu, this partnership will go a long way to realise its goal of making modern mobile business software available to the more than 350 million small businesses worldwide.

