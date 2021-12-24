Safety tips to keep in mind when withdrawing stokvel savings this holiday season

Stokvels have grown significantly in South Africa and continue to remain resilient during the pandemic and tough economic times. For decades, stokvels have played a significant role in encouraging a culture of saving while helping members improve their financial wellbeing. While many members are looking forward to splitting their stokvel pay-outs ahead of the holiday season, fraudsters are also eagerly waiting and looking for ways to scam members of their stokvel contributions. Stokvel-related robberies and thefts are prevalent at this time of year, and hence savings clubs need to adopt reasonable safety measures when withdrawing and sharing their money, to avoid becoming victims of crime.

FNB Stokvels and Group Savings Head, Sifiso Nkosi says, “We are gearing up for peak stokvel withdrawal season where members can reap the rewards of their hard-earned contributions invested throughout the year for various needs. We therefore encourage them to be cautious when withdrawing during the busy withdrawal season.” Nkosi shares safety tips stokvel groups should consider when withdrawing their savings this holiday season. Seven tips for withdrawing stokvel contributions safely this holiday season: