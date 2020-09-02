Spring is here! Spruce up your finances with the September Money Mag
The September 2020 issue of our free digital MONEY magazine focuses on ways to give your household finances a thorough spring clean and put you on a steady course towards financial freedom.
This is especially relevant this year, as we face financial uncertainty stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Financial experts provide guidance on reducing your debt, budgeting, reviewing your insurance, and using a financial adviser.
The magazine also carries regular Money Basics, Planning Perspectives and Rands and Sense columns, as well as a useful information page with links to regulators, ombudsmen and financial data.
For your free, easy, informative read on money matters visit our digital publications platform.
Check out the Spring money issue here!
PERSONAL FINANCE