Leigh Mulholland, of Seeff ShortStay for Hout Bay, Llandudno and Southern Suburbs, says that with the explosion of online holiday and accommodation advertising and booking sites, it is easy to get caught. She gives some advice and a few important “need to knows” when it comes to booking holiday accommodation.
Do your homework, she says. Research to ensure you know who you are booking with as there are so many stories of scammers. Check the legitimacy of the booking agent or site as well as the establishment being advertised. Never transfer money unless you are 100 percent sure of the legitimacy of the advert and booking agent or site, she says. Be particularly scrupulous when it comes to unknown sites.
According to Sandra Cruz, Rental Property Asset Manager from Seeff False Bay, some of the well-known sites include Airbnb, Safari Now, Booking.com, TripAdvisor and the sites of credible local short-term rental agencies.
A next important aspect is budgeting correctly and verifying the actual costs. These adverts are often unclear in terms of what is included and what is not. It is not uncommon for certain activities to be add-ons to the advertised price and there is nothing worse than arriving for your holiday only to find that meals are not part of the deal or you cannot participate in all the activities.