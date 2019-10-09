While buying their own home is still a big life goal for most people, many families in SA cannot afford to do so at this stage and must live in rented accommodation.
In fact, notes Berry Everitt, CEO of the Chas Everitt International property group, the latest General Household Survey (GHS) conducted by StatsSA show that there are about 3,4m households currently in formal rental accommodation as well as about 1m in informal rental accommodation.
“And these numbers are no doubt set to grow as more young people move to SA’s urban areas to study or to seek work. Indeed, the GHS shows that new households are already being created at the rate of 2,4% a year while the rate of population growth is only 1,3% a year, and notes that about a quarter of all households now consist of just one person, while only 38% are composed of more than three people.
“Add to this the still small but steadily increasing number of baby-boomers who are selling their family homes now as soon as their children move out and opting not to buy again but to rent instead, and what emerges is a pretty rosy picture for the property investors of today who will be the providers of all sorts of rental accommodation in the future.”
Meanwhile, he says, the latest statistics from PayProp contain encouraging news for existing landlords, who have struggled to achieve much rental or capital growth since 2016. These figures show that the average rental in the second quarter of this year was 3,86% higher than in the same period of 2018 – and that this growth rate was very similar to the 3,85% achieved in the first quarter.