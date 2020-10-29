Tito Mboweni needs to take the real estate industry into account

Gerhard Kotzé, MD of the RealNet estate agency group, says that while the real estate sector is currently performing very well in spite of the major contraction in the economy this year, it will be difficult to sustain this momentum without the consumer and business confidence that comes from a growing economy in which new jobs are being created.

“So we hope that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is right about the economy returning to growth next year and we welcome all the Medium-Term Budget allocations to support job creation initiatives, and especially those projects that aim to create new infrastructure and repair SA’s decaying road and rail networks. Good infrastructure is not only essential for a functioning economy, but creates confidence among investors and, through them, further economic growth without the government having to borrow more money.

“Other positives in today’s speech as far as we are concerned are the allocation of a further R2,2bn to the social housing subsidy scheme; the allocation of a further R7bn to the Land Bank and thus the farming community; and the transparent accounting the Minister gave of how the R500bn Covid-19 relief fund that the government announced in April was spent.:

“In addition it was good to hear that the applications that will allow cities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg to provide their own power are being fast tracked – and that almost 12MW of additional power from Independent Power Producers will be available soon. This will hopefully mean that loadshedding becomes a thing of the past.”

However, he says, some serious concerns remained unanswered by the Minister today, the first of these being what new taxes or tax increases South Africans can expect in the light of the huge increase in the Budget deficit from 6,4% of GDP at the start of this year to almost 15,7% of GDP now. It does not seem likely that this revenue shortfall can be recovered solely by cutting public spending, especially since there is such resistance to cutting the public sector wage bill.