Tune in on February 2 as Raging Bull Awards goes virtual

Cape Town - The “Oscars” of the unit trust industry, the Raging Bull Awards, hosted by Personal Finance, will take place on Tuesday, February 2. Breaking with the tradition of a lavish gala dinner, owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the event takes the form of a streamed video presentation. The presentation will be of special interest to unit trust companies, financial services regulators and investment industry bodies, but is chiefly aimed at the individual investor, who is faced with a bewildering array of about 1 500 funds from which to choose. The JSE is the main sponsor of this year’s event. The data providers, on whose methodology the awards are determined, are ProfileData and its subsidiary, PlexCrown Fund Ratings. The video presentation will feature a keynote address by Dr Leila Fourie, chief executive of the JSE, on her vision of a way forward for the South African economy.

The Raging Bull Awards has been a key event on the South African investment industry calendar since its inception in 1997 by Personal Finance and its founding editor, Bruce Cameron. In essence, the Raging Bulls Awards recognise funds and managers who have proved their abilities over time. These are funds that investors can choose with confidence.

There are 30 certificates for the best funds in their categories and eight Raging Bull trophies for the top-performing funds for performance to the end of 2020. The eight trophies for individual funds are as follows:

● Four for straight performance over three years in the South African equity general, South African interest-bearing, rand-denominated global general equity and offshore global equity categories.

● Four for risk-adjusted performance, as measured by the PlexCrown Ratings, in the South African general equity, South African multi-asset flexible, South African multi- asset equity and offshore global asset allocation categories.

The highlight of the presentation will be the announcement of the Offshore Manager of the Year and South African Manager of the Year awards, which recognises consistently high, risk-adjusted performance across a company’s qualifying funds. Last year, this award went to the Cape Town boutique asset manager Mi-Plan. The offshore manager of the year was Nedgroup Investments.

The video announcing the winners will be streamed on the IOL YouTube channel at 7pm on Tuesday, February 2.

A special Raging Bull Awards tabloid supplement, with details of all the award and certificate winners, as well as interviews with the award winners, will be published on February 6 in the Saturday Star, Saturday Argus, Independent on Saturday, and Pretoria News.