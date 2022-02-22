Ukraine crisis: what risks do investors face?

By Johanna Kyrklund As ever with geopolitical risk, the stakes in the Russia-Ukraine crisis are incredibly high and we are faced with seemingly binary outcomes. These risks are unforecastable: clearly nobody can read the Russian president’s mind. But nevertheless, we are at a point where the probability of adverse outcomes is significant, even if we think de-escalation of the tensions is the most likely outcome.

When confronted with these kinds of situations, our approach is to identify positions that could help to protect our portfolios if the worst happens. But which we like for other reasons as well. At the moment, commodities serve this purpose in our portfolios. We like this asset class as a hedge against ongoing inflationary concerns, but assets like oil and gold would also provide very helpful protection in the event of a Russian military invasion of Ukraine. With political risk, the outcomes are not as binary as they may seem. In the case of Ukraine, the likely scenarios are not simply whether or not Russia chooses to invade.

In reality, President Putin is pursuing a range of strategies designed to increase Russian influence outside of its borders. Namely, the increased military presence in Belarus (which poses strategic security issues for the Baltic states), and stoking social divisions within Ukraine as well as undermining its political leadership. If a war is averted, it would obviously be helpful to markets in the short term. However, the broader backdrop suggests the situation won't be resolved. Russia may still be a source of risk for months and years to come and one that we'll have to learn to live with. Looking more broadly at the markets today, I am once again reminded of the English proverb “a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush” (there is also a German version of this which loosely translates as “a sparrow in the hand is better than the pigeon on the roof”).

In investment terms, this equates to being prudent in your choices and not taking undue risk. Of course, this concept was undermined over the last decade on the global markets, with yields pinned at zero by the actions of central banks. The bird in the hand was worthless and investors were forced to take risk in search of returns. So, does the start of rate hikes and the recent fall in the proportion of negatively yielding bonds change this assessment? In short: yes. The foundations of a bull market based on easy money are shifting, and equities are starting to face a valuation challenge. Similarly, with volatility picking up in corporate bond markets, investors will need to be compensated with higher spreads (that is, corporate bond yields need to rise more than government bond yields).