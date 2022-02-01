Unit trust 'Oscars' tonight at 7pm

The “Oscars” of the unit trust industry, the Raging Bull Awards, hosted by Personal Finance, will take place tonight, Tuesday February 1, at 7pm. Owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the event will take the form of a streamed video presentation, as was the case last year, on the IOL YouTube channel. The presentation will be of special interest to unit trust companies, financial services regulators and investment industry bodies, but is chiefly aimed at the individual investor, who is faced with a bewildering array of about 1 500 funds from which to choose.

The JSE, Mellville Douglas and Sanlam and are the main sponsors of the event. The data providers, by whose methodology the awards are determined, are ProfileData and its subsidiary, PlexCrown Fund Ratings. The awards recognise funds and managers who have proved their abilities over time. These are funds that investors can choose with confidence. There are 30 certificates for the best funds in their categories and eight Raging Bull trophies for the top-performing funds for performance to the end of 2021. The highlight of the presentation will be the announcement of the Manager of the Year awards, which recognise consistently high, risk-adjusted performance across a company’s qualifying funds. Last year, the South African Manager of the Year award went to Ninety One. The Offshore Manager of the Year was US-based investment firm T Rowe Price.