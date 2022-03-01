WATCH: Will the US Fed continue to hike aggressively in light of geopolitical risks?

Mahjabeen Zaman from Citi joins ausbiz for her take on the current economic environment. “With geopolitical tensions continuing the implication on monetary policy could be interesting,” says Mahjabeen. “We think a 25-basis-point hike is now more likely for March from the fed, and in turn the Eurozone and the ECB may also take a step back in its tightening cycle.”

The conversation still centres around inflation, but Mahjabeen believes we may have already seen the price action for oil peaking. Find out where she believes investors are best placed for uncertainty and volatility.