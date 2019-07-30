Leon Nicholas, Leon Nicholas, INLSA

According to the 2017 Investing for Impact Barometer, 63% of funds used an impact investment strategy. So where are the fund managers seeing investment opportunities?

Government’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement programme. “Over R200 billion was mobilised in eight years to build dozens of alternative energy plants sustainably, commercially, within proper legal frameworks, that produce clean energy,” says Canter. According to the Department of Energy, renewable energy power producers have created 38701 “job years” for youth and women from surrounding communities.

Pension funds under Alexander Forbes’s management have significant allocations to government and parastatal bonds related to infrastructure and development. AF Investments launched a developmental impact multi-asset fund, Sakhisizwe, in 2005, and a Private Markets capability in 2017, with major allocations to underlying developmental assets.

Futuregrowth has R44bn invested in infrastructure and developmental assets on behalf of pension fund clients, which include most of the top 50 pension funds, says Kalam. “Our flagship Infrastructure & Development Bond Fund, which aims to make investments that facilitate infrastructural, social, environmental and economic development in South Africa, has been running since January 1995.

“This fund houses the SA Taxi transaction, which has provided more than R21bn in loans to the taxi industry over the past 10 years. It has also contributed to the creation of about 130000 direct and 220000 indirect jobs during this period for drivers, rank managers and service providers.”

At Sanlam Investments Alternatives, “the most high profile impact investment has been through Climate Fund Managers (CFM), the joint venture between Sanlam InfraWorks and the Dutch Development Bank, FMO”, says Todd Micklethwaite, head of distribution.

“The debut vehicle managed by CFM is the innovative, acclaimed blended finance facility, Climate Investor One, a global climate fund mandated to invest in clean energy projects in emerging markets.

“Also, our South African private debt fund focuses on financing entrepreneurs and commercially viable businesses that are well positioned to address some of South Africa’s most pressing challenges, through job creation, supporting economic development and improving conditions for vulnerable sections of society.

“An upcoming addition to our impact pillar is the Affordable Housing Fund, to develop clean, safe and habitable communities for those disadvantaged by the legacy of apartheid.”

