YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED: Is now a good time to invest offshore?

I would like to invest some money offshore, but I’m not sure if doing so will yield better returns with the current state of global markets. What should I do?

Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, responds: Offshore investment plays a very important role in the diversification and risk management within a portfolio. However, when it comes to financial advice we need to consider that each person’s circumstances are varied, and this will affect the approach.

Due to the numerous challenges that South Africa faces, the opportunities might seem brighter on the other side. However, we’ve seen some of the country’s largest investment managers warm up to domestic assets lately.

That said, how do you decide how much of your funds to invest offshore versus locally? Our valuation process shows the prospects for SA investments are currently more positive than over the last ten years.