Jenner, 22, knows the power she holds over her 151 million Instagram followers. If she posts a picture of, say, Kylie Skin coconut body lotion, they’ll click on her website or visit the nearest Ulta store to buy it.
Jenner, who was only 10 when her family’s show Keeping Up With the Kardashians first aired, has monetised her fame through Kylie Cosmetics’ exhaustive line of bronzers, blushes, pomade, lip gloss, and something called Glitter Eyes, which seems to be just glitter for your eyes.
An exclusive partnership with Ulta Beauty Inc., signed in 2018, boosted Kylie Cosmetics to a $1.1 billion valuation earlier this year; the Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates that she owned 90% of the company, for a net worth of $1.02 billion, with her mother, Kris, controlling the rest.
(Bloomberg classifies Jenner as a “self-made” billionaire because she didn’t inherit her wealth through marriage, death, or bequests.) In November, Coty Inc. bought a majority stake in the line for $600 million, giving it a $1.2 billion valuation, and Jenner a net worth of about $1.1 billion.
R500K a month on security