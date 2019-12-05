Kylie Jenner, youngest self-made billionaire on Earth









Kylie Jenner. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Jenner, 22, knows the power she holds over her 151 million Instagram followers. If she posts a picture of, say, Kylie Skin coconut body lotion, they’ll click on her website or visit the nearest Ulta store to buy it. Jenner, who was only 10 when her family’s show Keeping Up With the Kardashians first aired, has monetised her fame through Kylie Cosmetics’ exhaustive line of bronzers, blushes, pomade, lip gloss, and something called Glitter Eyes, which seems to be just glitter for your eyes. An exclusive partnership with Ulta Beauty Inc., signed in 2018, boosted Kylie Cosmetics to a $1.1 billion valuation earlier this year; the Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimates that she owned 90% of the company, for a net worth of $1.02 billion, with her mother, Kris, controlling the rest. (Bloomberg classifies Jenner as a “self-made” billionaire because she didn’t inherit her wealth through marriage, death, or bequests.) In November, Coty Inc. bought a majority stake in the line for $600 million, giving it a $1.2 billion valuation, and Jenner a net worth of about $1.1 billion. R500K a month on security

Jenner spends a staggering $400 000 (about R580 000) a month on security.

The Lip Kit guru, spares no expense in ensuring her family are kept safe, her parent Caitlyn Jenner has revealed.

Asked if the famous family always need security, Caitlyn told her campmates on UK reality show 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!': "Everywhere. I bet you Kylie will spend anywhere between $300-$400 000 dollars a month on security, everywhere she goes. It's a big operation."

It may come as no surprise that Kylie takes security seriously because earlier this month, her stalker Brandon Sevilla Martinez was jailed for a year after being arrested when he showed up at the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's house and aggressively knocked on her door requesting to see her.

The man plead no contest to one misdemeanour count of trespass by driving on private property, and one felony count of bringing contraband into jail, which he was charged with after trying to bring in a glass pipe he had with him when he was arrested.

The charges against him mean he has been sentenced to one year behind bars, and he'll serve three years on probation, as well as being forced to stay 100 yards away from all parts of Hidden Hills, where Kylie lives.

Kylie filed for a temporary restraining order against Brandon after the incident, and a hearing to extend the order is set to take place later this month.

According to documents at the time of Brandon's arrest, he arrived at thebrunette beauty's home in late October and walked up the driveway, before pounding on her front door.

He allegedly claimed he was there to see her, before a security guard escorted him off the property and he was arrested.

Bloomberg/Bang Showbiz