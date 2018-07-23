To help South Africans get into the habit of making smart money decisions, and in support of National Savings Month, Old Mutual has launched a customer loyalty programme, Old Mutual Rewards. “We believe that by encouraging certain behaviours, we will shift mindsets from consumerism to responsible planning and wealth creation,” says Jean Minnaar, the general manager of product solutions at Old Mutual.

“Among the behaviours we particularly hope to encourage are effective day-to-day money management, financial knowledge-seeking to support sound financial decision-making, gaining insight into your own financial needs, financial planning and goal setting. But most importantly, following through on financial decisions.”

The programme is open to all South Africans over the age of 18, Minnaar says.

You can earn Old Mutual Rewards points for building financial knowledge and making sensible financial decisions. Point-earning activities include completing financial assessments, using online calculators and completing education modules on Moneyversity, Old Mutual’s online financial education hub.

Old Mutual Rewards members can: