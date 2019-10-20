South Africa's insurance company, Old Mutual iWYZE is being applauded on Twitter for their latest advert. Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA)

Old Mutual Limited has announced that Karabo Morule the Managing Director of Old Mutual Personal Finance, has resigned for personal reasons. Morule will remain in her role as Managing Director of Old Mutual Personal Finance for three months to assist with the transition to the internal successor.

Old Mutual is confident its internal leadership bench-strength will yield a suitable successor, ensuring seamless business continuity in the best interests of clients and stakeholders.

Old Mutual Limited Acting Chief Executive Iain Williamson said, "Karabo is a great product of our company’s leadership talent development, and we wish her well in her future endeavors. Similarly, her successor will be drawn from Old Mutual’s internal reservoir of leadership talent".

Williamson started his journey with Old Mutual in 1999 according tohid LinkedIn page. From there he worked for the company for 16 years in various roles including Senior Manager, GM for Finance and Finance Actuary.