Markets make strong rebound

The second quarter of this year saw a remarkable upturn in the financial markets after the steep crash at the end of March, considering the devastating economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. On the JSE, the FTSE/JSE All Share Index (Alsi) stood at 54382 points on June 30, up 22.2% from 44490 points on March 31. However, it was a negative 6.7% over 12 months. The strongest recovery came from the resources sector, which had been performing well before the pandemic hit: the FTSE/JSE Resources 10 Index, a measure of the top 10 mining shares, was up 40.6% for the quarter and up 7% over 12 months. Industrial shares fared bravely, with the FTSE/JSE Industrial Index up 16.7% for the quarter and up 5.2% over 12 months. (Remember that many of the JSE’s biggest companies have large offshore holdings, so the indices don’t reflect the dismal state of local industry.) The financial sector felt the effects of the pandemic more severely. As measured by the FTSE/JSE Financial Index, it was up 9.4% for the quarter, but down a hefty 38.5% over 12 months.

Listed property has been the worst affected sector of the market: the South African Listed Property Index showed an impressive rise of 25.1% over the quarter, but it was off a low base: the index was down 41.4% over 12 months.

South African government bond yields, as measured by the S&P South African Sovereign Bond Index, which were 10.62% at the end of the first quarter (having spiked at almost 12% on March 23), dropped to 9.41% by June 30 - roughly what they were at the beginning of the year.

Finally, the rand has been more volatile than usual: it started 2020 at R14.09 to the dollar. At the end of the first quarter, it had devalued to R17.86; it weakened to hit a low of R19 in April, and recuperated to end the second quarter at R17.36.

Global markets

In reflecting on second-quarter global market performance in Prudential’s PruMonthly investor newsletter, David Knee, the company’s chief investment officer, writes: “As the world continued to battle the coronavirus in the second quarter of 2020, countries started to reopen gradually and financial markets rebounded.

“However, by the end of the quarter, the pandemic was still a long way from being conquered, nor did markets fully regain their losses. It continued to take a heavy toll on human lives even as lockdowns were lifted, and caution prevailed as estimates started to emerge regarding the extent and severity of its impact on economic growth. The IMF projected a 4.9% contraction in global growth for 2020, depending on how quickly countries and industries were able to open safely. Yet financial markets bounced back from oversold levels, with most global assets posting strong gains for the three-month period.

“In US dollar terms, global equities (the MSCI All Country World Index) returned 19.2% for the quarter, while developed markets delivered 19.4% and emerging markets 18.1%. The rand’s 2.7% appreciation against the US dollar trimmed offshore investment returns somewhat. Global bonds delivered 3.3% for the quarter and global property returned 10.5% (both in US dollars). This was helped by further widespread emergency monetary easing and market support from the major central banks, and large fiscal support packages from governments.”

Unit trust performance

Over one year to the end of June, the best performing fund was the Old Mutual Gold Fund, which invests in gold miners globally. The fund returned 93% for investors, according to ProfileData. Other funds that did well were those investing in global equities, particularly in tech stocks, including big names such as Amazon and Alphabet (Google).

South African equity general funds were down 7.9%, on average, for the 12-month period. The popular high-equity multi-asset unit trust sub-category broke even (at 0.64%) for the year to the end of June, while low-equity multi-asset funds managed 3.04%.

Variable-term interest-bearing funds (which comprise mainly longer-term bonds), were up only 1.66% over the 12 months, while money market funds yielded 6.94%, on average.

Against all these figures was a declining inflation rate, which stood at 4.15% on June 30.

