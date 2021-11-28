IOL MONEY: Choosing medical cover for you and your family

Decent-quality health care is expensive, and while the government moves slowly with its National Health Insurance programme, South Africans have little alternative but to fork out for medical scheme cover. Medical schemes have their faults, but the cover you get as a member of a medical scheme is still the best available: it is regulated by the Medical Schemes Act, which requires a certain minimum level of cover, and this includes hospitalisation for emergencies and for a relatively comprehensive list of life-threatening conditions.

