Medihelp reduces prices on four of its plans for 2022

Medihelp Medical Aid has announced a price reduction of on average 5.57% on four of its options and an average increase of 2.74% on the rest its plans for 2022, resulting in a weighted average contribution decrease of 0.45%, while the value of available benefit amounts on all options has been increased by on average 4.2%, which is more than the price adjustment. The scheme also introduced two new plans for 2022, thereby addressing the growing need for more affordable alternatives that enable consumers to retain medical scheme membership midst economic pressure.

“Medihelp has priced the 2022 products to ensure that members have continuous healthcare cover, recognising the financial strain being experienced by all,” says Ettie da Silva, principal officer of Medihelp.