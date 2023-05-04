Listen: Bestmed CEO talks medical scheme costs, contributions and compliance challenges

Today we are talking medical aids, and experiencing my own 9% increase in contribution this past April, health coverage is no longer close to my heart but has become more of a cut-throat situation.

But according to the findings of the latest South African Customer Satisfaction Index for Medical Schemes 2022 conducted by Consulta, which provides scientific insights into the overall satisfaction of members of SA’s largest open medical schemes – Bestmed, Bonitas, Discovery and Medihelp, as well as Gems, a closed medical aid, after losing ground during the Covid years, local medical schemes are starting to bounce back for the first time since 2019, as there has been an increase in perceived value by members over the last 12 months