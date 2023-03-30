Listen: Raging Bull Awards sponsor talks offshore investment

It has been a month since the Raging Bull Awards gala dinner was held at the Pigalle Restaurant in Green Point Cape Town, and as a final reflection before we start planning next year’s event, we are speaking to Melville Douglas, the boutique investment management company within the Standard Bank Group, and a major sponsor of the awards, on global investment trends and offshore investment opportunities…… as well as talk about the importance of diversification in a retail investment portfolio. Melville Douglas was crowned the offshore manager of the year at last years Raging Bull Awards.

The awards ceremony is hosted annually by Personal Finance in partnership with PlexCrown Fund Ratings and recognises top performance in the unit trust industry, which has grown exponentially since its launch in 1997.