Listen: The impact of the scrap metal export ban on consumers and companies

Welcome To Personal Finance’s Podcast show with Content Editor Ruan Jooste.This is our Tax Talk episode for December, the monthly feature where we talk about everything tax, laws, and red tape. In this episode, we cover the recent ban on scrap metals and copper waste exports, and how it will affect crime, small businesses, and informal collectors.
Story continues below Advertisement
With us to help break down the facts about the recent changes and its implications, is a very special guest, Donald Mackay, director at XA Global Trade Advisers.