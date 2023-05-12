Listen: You can now purchase a property, just like you do a car, via an instalment sale agreement.

There’s an emerging trend in home financing for irregular earners, that drew my attention this week. It's called home ownership through an instalment sale agreement.
And as a former full-time freelancer and current contract worker, I know how bumpy the access road to property finance and long-term secured lending can be.
But as the buzzwords like remote working, shared workspaces and part-time positions, become more common, the financial and property fraternities are surely keeping up.
I have Renier Kriek, Managing Director at Sentinel Homes, as my guest today, who will take us through this new approach to home ownership.
