The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has made significant changes to the 2022 Tax Filing Season. This year, over 3 million individual non-provisional taxpayers, have been auto-assessed by SARS and will not have to file a tax return if they are satisfied with the outcome.

The introduction of auto-assessments, among other enhancements this year, is in line with SARS’ journey of building a smart, modern revenue service, and according to SARS. All these innovations support our strategic objective of providing clarity and certainty to help foster a culture of voluntary compliance.