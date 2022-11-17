The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has made significant changes to the 2022 Tax Filing Season. This year, over 3 million individual non-provisional taxpayers, have been auto-assessed by SARS and will not have to file a tax return if they are satisfied with the outcome.
The introduction of auto-assessments, among other enhancements this year, is in line with SARS’ journey of building a smart, modern revenue service, and according to SARS. All these innovations support our strategic objective of providing clarity and certainty to help foster a culture of voluntary compliance.
Today we talk about the impact of auto-assessment on the filing of individual tax returns. My guests are is Keith Engel, CEO of Sait and founder and owner of Tax Maverick, Andre Bothma. Andre has over 12 years of experience in the tax and accounting industry with a keen focus on consulting and tax planning. He has over 33k followers across various social media platforms where he educates ordinary South Africans on their taxes.