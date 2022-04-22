3 things you need to know about cryptocurrency scams

As the popularity of cryptocurrency grows, so has the risk of cryptocurrency fraud with criminals and con-artists seeing this unregulated world as a way to target people. Carey van Vlaanderen ESET SA’s CEO urges people to ensure that they know how to recognise cryptocurrency schemes that are targeting South Africans.

Story continues below Advertisment

Why are cryptocurrency scams on the rise? Fraudsters use current events such as the hype around cryptocurrency to trick their victims. Below are some of the reasons that have contributed to in the rise in cryptocurrency scams:

Little to none regulations governing the cryptocurrency market for investors

Huge media interest in cryptocurrency making it a regular hook for scams

High cryptocurrency prices that attract consumers who dream of getting rich quick

Cryptocurrency trending on social media

The lure of mining coins for money are used by phishers as a hook What are the most common cryptocurrency scams? The Ponzi scheme A Ponzi scheme is a type of investment scam where victims are tricked into investing in a “get rich quick scheme” that is lining the pockets of the fraudster.

Story continues below Advertisment

Phishing Phishing scams make emails, texts and social media messages appear to come from a legitimate source with an urgent request for payment in cryptocurrency. Fake websites

Story continues below Advertisment

Scammers set up mock trading platforms that replicate legitimate ones to lure unsuspecting victims. Pump and dump Scammers encourage investors to buy shares in cryptocurrency companies under false pretences. The share price rises and the fraudster makes a profit by selling their shares while the investor is left with worthless stocks or coins.

Story continues below Advertisment

Fake celebrity endorsements: Scammers hijack the social media accounts of celebrities or create fake celebrity profiles and encourage followers to invest in fake schemes Impostor apps:

Cyber criminals create spoofs of legitimate cryptocurrency apps and upload them to app stores. Once a person installs the spoof app, it steals personal and financial details or implants malware. Fake and copycat exchanges: Fraudsters contact people through emails or on social media and promise access to virtual cash stored in cryptocurrency exchanges but the user must pay a fee first.