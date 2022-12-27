3 tips to help you save money when you go grocery shopping

The rise in costs for fuel and electricity, as well as increases in interest rates, are already signs that South African consumers are facing tough financial times. The above factors, plus the increases in the cost of food, leave consumers struggling to make ends meet. Due to these reasons, consumers need to find different and creative ways to save money when they do their grocery shopping.

Here experts show you how you can save money on your groceries and keep food on your table. Bulk buying or stockpiling The now-famous Facebook Group 1 Family 1 Stockpile uses its platform to support women by teaching them how to improve their lives through stockpiling. Described as a way to buy and store large quantities of items, stockpiling has become a good way to save money.

People in the group highlight sales and specials so that when items are super cheap, you can buy them in bulk. It can save you hundreds of rand on goods. South African retailer Makro says you can also save money by bulk-buying non-perishable items. They say it is a simple way to save money while stocking up on your household pantry. Buying in bulk is often cheaper because people will save money on the extra packaging making it environmentally friendly, too.

How do you go about bulk buying so it's supportive and not wasteful? Begin by tracking the number of items you consume in a month. This will make bulk buying easier because you will know how much is consumed in a month, so you will only purchase what you need. Susan Steward, a spokesperson for Budget Insurance, says by buying more, at a lower price, “you’ll be able to stretch your rand and shrink your monthly shopping bill”. Online shopping

Here are three reasons why online shopping is a cost saving option when grocery shopping: – Travelling costs: instead of going shop to shop, you save petrol money by doing online shopping from the comfort of your home. There might be a concern about delivery costs. However, in the long run, it might be the cheaper option. – Buying only what you need: sticking to a monthly budget is important step in preventing people from overspending. Make sure you have a groceries column in your budget. Sebastian Alexanderson, founder and debt counsellor, National Debt Advisors, says when you budget, you know exactly where all your money goes and where you can make adjustments to save even small amounts.

– Loyalty programmes: take advantage of the loyalty programmes that retailers offer. Being a member of the programme could allow you to get discounts as well as incentives. Research is key Do your research before you go to the grocery store, and don’t be fooled by ‘sale’ or ‘special’ signs. With the research, you will know where to get the best discounts. Your pocket will thank you.