Thursday, May 19, 2022

3 ways companies can help employees manage their money

Financial management is not a skill every person has. Picture: Supplied

Published 3h ago

Managing finances is not a skill every person has, but it is important that they learn how to.

People have different ways of handling their money once they receive their salaries, with some emptying their bank accounts immediately and others planning their spending with a budget.

If companies want to ensure employee wellness then they need to assist staff with financial management.

Helping staff understand and cope with the challenges of financial management will ultimately benefit companies, says Devan Moonsamy, chief executive of ICHAF Training Institute.

“You will have a team of individuals who are much more productive and less distracted.”

Below are three ways businesses can help employees with financial management:

Financial education

Companies can partner with others to offer a financial education service, or they can get someone in-house to help staff build the skills and knowledge to manage their money better.

Discuss topics like interest rates and retirement packages to help employees better understand the benefits, and ensure that employees speak to someone at work that can guide them to better financial management practices.

Programmes and seminars

Businesses can host programmes and seminars every quarter to raise awareness of the importance of planning for their long-term goals. Employees who can see the benefits of long-term goal planning and saving will be more interested in kick-starting their financial planning journey.

Training to save

Many employees will have a hard time with financial management so businesses should offer training programmes that teach people how to save for their futures. These kinds of programmes are important because employees will then encourage their colleagues to join.

IOL BUSINESS

