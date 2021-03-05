5 things the wealthy are doing to grow and retain their wealth

A common discipline that’s continued to sustain a lot of high net-worth individuals to build and retain their wealth has been the appreciation for sound financial advice, money management and legacy planning through their journeys.

For individuals and families who have already made their fortune and are looking to grow and retain it, emphasis is often placed on actively managing and growing their wealth through various wealth creation tools for future generations.

Pravesh Sunker, Regional Head for RMB Private Bank says, “Wealth accumulation often manifests overtime as part of a diverse and long-term strategy to increase your net worth. Although there is an influx of strategies to grow wealth through all life stages and seasons, there isn’t a one size fits all approach as every individual or family is unique. With this said, it is important to understand the values that govern wealth generation and apply them to your own unique strategy.”

Wealthy families abide by some common principles to build their wealth. Sunker unpacks some of the guiding principles for growing wealth; which constitute mastering the art of managing your money and assets to increase wealth.

Get the right expert advice – as a starting point seek advice from your financial advisor who will be able to assess your current financial position and guide you on your wealth creation journey.