5 things you can do to maintain the value of your car

Your car is one of your biggest investments, and keeping it in the best condition is one of the main ways you can ensure that it keeps its value, according to Keletso Mpisane, head of MiWay Blink. Mpisane said that if people want to trade in or sell their car, the overall appearance and condition of the vehicle is what matters most, however, people should focus on the maintenance of the whole car.

Here are five things you need to know to maintain the value of your car: Regular service of your vehicle Like humans needing regular medical check-ups to keep up their good health, your car needs to be serviced regularly for it to perform at its best. Plus, by properly taking care of your car, you will save money in the long run.

Mpisane said: “A car that’s regularly serviced and well-maintained performs more efficiently and consumes less fuel, thereby saving you money.” “It also means that you’re driving a safer, more reliable vehicle. Any engine components that could potentially cause a breakdown are regularly checked on to see that they are in good condition.” Waxing your car

Mpisane said that people should think of car wax as the sunscreen that will protect their cars. “Waxing a vehicle after a wash not only makes it shiny and glossy, the wax forms a protective barrier that shields the paintwork from the sun. If your car often stands in the sun, it can lead to paintwork fading and being damaged,” Mpisane said. Looking after the paintwork of the car is also a cost-saver.

Monthly car insurance premiums are calculated based on various factors, including the expected cost of repairing a vehicle, which is divided into three components – parts, paint and labour. “In the current environment the increase in the cost of parts and paint is exceeding normal inflation. For example, the price of paint has increased by at least 6%,” Mpisane said. Between waxes, people can keep the exterior of their cars clean by gently washing off mud, dirt, bug splatters and bird droppings, all of which can damage the paintwork.

Park under a shelter Having a garage or carport will shield your car from the harsh effects of weather, including strong sun and heavy rain. People can also use a car cover for protection, but need to make sure they purchase the correct size. If you think the weather only affects your car’s exterior, you are mistaken; it can have an impact on your car’s interior too. Hot, sunny days can wreak havoc on the plastic of a car’s dashboard and steering wheel, causing it to crack and disintegrate over time.

Windscreens also suffer, as the sun heats both the metal and glass of a car. Metal heats faster than glass, which can lead to the windscreen cracking on the edges, and eventually the entire windshield. People can use a foldable windscreen sunshade as a protective shield, or they can park in a shaded spot. Clean under your car Washing underneath your car is important, especially if the car is used to regularly driving through dusty or muddy terrains.

Mpisane said: “A vehicle’s undercarriage is so close to the ground, dirt, grime, and other elements easily get stuck to it. Left to build up, caked-on dirt can block drainage holes at the bottom of your car, accelerate rust, and cause general deterioration in the area.” “If washing the undercarriage yourself seems like one home chore too many, get it done at your car wash at least once a month, where operators will use high-pressure hoses to blast away dirt.” Keep water damage at bay

In the rainy season, water can work its way into the smallest crevices in your car and cause damage. Make sure the rubber seals on your doors and windows are intact and watertight. Not only will they keep the water out, but they minimise wind noises and rattles, too. It’s also a good idea to invest in weatherproof floor mats. They are brilliant at protecting against water leaking into your car in wet weather, and any drinks that have accidentally spilt onto your car floor. “Keeping your car in tip-top condition will pay dividends down the line, prolonging the vehicle’s life and ensuring that you have a good-looking vehicle, and a safer drive,” Mpisane said.