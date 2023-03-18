5 tips to help women kick-start their retirement savings

Hildegard Wilson, product solution design specialist at Momentum Investments, said the way that women and men spend their money before and after retirement is completely different, therefore their thinking towards retirement is different. According to Kerry Sutherland, a certified financial planner at Alexforbes, women should start saving towards retirement as soon they start working even if they are working as a part-time student.

“Should you wish to receive 75% of your final salary at age 60, you have to start saving 19.1% of your salary from the age of 20. Should you start at age 40, this savings requirement increases to 49% of your salary,” Sutherland said. “It is difficult to apportion one’s monthly budget between debt repayments, life insurance and living expenses, but the earlier you start, even if this is a small percentage, it will have more than 40 years to compound, and this has a substantial effect on growth over time.” According to Sutherland and Wilson, there are a number of factors that have an impact on the retirement plans of women. These factors include:

– On average, women live five years longer than men. This means that women need to save more money for a longer retirement with more years of expenses to pay. – Women taking time off work to start a family or to have baby could reduce the number of years they contribute to their retirement savings overall. – Women can be too conservative with their portfolio choices in the long term.

– The salary gap between men and women means less income is available to save for retirement. Here are some tips to help women start saving for retirement: Start early

Wilson said that women should start saving for retirement and start as early as possible. “Even if it is a small amount every month, over time this can become a significant sum of money,” Wilson said. “You can make use of a tax-free savings account (TFSA). You can contribute up to R36 000 a year. It is advantageous to start these as early as you can as they have a lifetime contribution limit of R500 000, but all growth in these funds is tax-free,” Sutherland said.

Changing or quitting a job Should women choose to quit their job or change their month, they should not cash out their company retirement fund. “Rather leave this in the fund as a paid-up member or transfer to a preservation fund or retirement annuity, where it can continue to grow. If possible you should continue to save while you are staying home. Your family budget during this period should include savings towards your retirement,” Sutherland said.

Wilson said: “One of the biggest reasons for people not having enough retirement savings includes the lack of preserving retirement savings when changing jobs and not saving towards retirement.” Speak to a financial adviser Sutherland said a financial adviser can ensure that their investment portfolio in their retirement fund or savings matches their risk profile and the strategy their wish to follow at retirement.

“Retirement planning is very personal. Just as women’s retirement planning differs from men’s, each woman’s situation is unique. Therefore, it is important to seek advice from a financial adviser who can look at your personal retirement plan and help you on your journey to success,” Wilson said. Don’t draw from your retirement fund too early According to Wilson, the goal is to retire as late as possible because the longer women delay drawing an income from their retirement savings, the greater the chance they will be able to cover their expenses throughout retirement.

“This does not mean you need to stay working for as long as possible but it could also mean turning a hobby into a source of an additional income to delay drawing from your retirement fund,” Wilson said. Taxable income Sutherland said women that have a taxable annual income should make use of retirement fund vehicles for savings either through their company retirement fund or a private retirement annuity.