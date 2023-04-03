A shift from the traditional is key if young people want a good life when they retire

The idea that people can retire with enough savings to live comfortably after they leave the workforce is out of reach, says Sharon Moller, financial planning coach at Old Mutual. According to Moller, only 6% of South Africans are able to afford being financially independent during their retirement.

Moller said that the traditional concept of retirement is no longer relevant to the way young people live and work. The reason behind the generational disconnect is that employment in 2022 is vastly different from employment for past generations, as many young people struggle to find formal employment and must therefore work outside of traditional corporate structures. A new narrative for the new generation

Moller said that for young professionals, the conversation needs to shift from the traditional concept of retirement to making the money they earn work for them in the long term. Young people need to think of retirement as another transition that comes when their lifestyle can no longer be funded by “paid work”. “At this point, you need another source of income – typically in the form of savings accumulated over your working life. If you can keep working well into your 60s or 70s, you can push out the need to tap into your savings,” Moller said.

Lifestyle financial planning According to Moller, lifestyle financial planning is more than just crunching numbers or ticking boxes to help young people grapple with fundamental questions. These questions include:

– How do I make a meaningful economic contribution? – What do I want to experience? – What does financial freedom look like to me?

Moller said: “The result is financial decision-making motivated and sustained by a deep sense of purpose rather than an externally imposed, one-size-fits-all template.” How should young people save? The way people think and talk about retirement needs to shift; but most of the financial products and structures will stay the same, plus there are tax benefits such as tax-free investments and retirement annuities.

“New-generation structures within retirement annuity offerings allow people to stop and start their contributions whenever they need to without penalties or excessive red tape,” Moller said. “This makes more sense for young people who are working from contract to contract with non-earning months in between.” Understanding the stakes