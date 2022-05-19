Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, May 20, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

April’s inflation figure stays constant, but rates expected to go up

Published 20h ago

Share

By Adriaan Pask

South Africa’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation remains unchanged at 5.9% year-on-year in April 2022. Economists expect that the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) could hike the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.75% today, in an attempt to tame inflation which has reached the upper end of the bank’s target range of between 3% to 6%. We remain watchful of the impact of fluctuations in inflation and interest rates on shares exposed to substantial discount-rate risk over this period and we will continue to adjust our products when warranted.

Story continues below Advertisement

The inflation stats

• The inflation figure of 5.9% year-on-year was largely driven by a spike in food and non-alcoholic beverages of 6%; housing and utilities, which rose by 4.8%; transport, which increased by 14.7%, while miscellaneous goods and services rose by 3.8%.

• On a monthly basis, inflation increased by 0.60%, following a 1% increase in the previous month.

Story continues below Advertisement

• Annualised core inflation, which excludes food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel, and energy prices, rose to 3.9% in April 2022, meeting predictions.

The impact

• Shortly after the data was released at 10.20am yesterday, the FTSE/JSE All Share Index rose to 0.35%. The biggest winners of the morning session were South32 (up 4.2%), Alphamin (2.94%) and Gold Fields (1.82%).

Story continues below Advertisement

• The rand was in the green, trading at R15.95 to the US dollar, R16.77 to the euro and R19.79 to the British pound.

• South Africa’s two-year government bond yield increased to 5.64%, the five-year and 10-year yields came in at 8.41% and 10.79%, respectively.

The assessment

Story continues below Advertisement

• Economists expect that the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) could hike the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.75% this afternoon. In an attempt to tame inflation which has reached the upper end of the bank’s target range of between 3% to 6%.

• A weaker rand at the moment compared with the bank’s quarterly projection model of R15.40/USD could also impact the SARB’s decision.

• We remain watchful of the impact of fluctuations in inflation and interest rates on shares exposed to substantial discount-rate risk over this period and we will continue to adjust our products when warranted.

• The next release date for inflation data is scheduled for Wednesday, 22 June 2022.

Adriaan Pask is chief investment officer at PSG Wealth.

Related Topics:

Share