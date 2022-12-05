Bad weather warning: 6 ways you can protect yourself and your car

Warnings have been sent out as KwaZulu-Natal braces itself for severe thunderstorms. Wynand van Vuuren, partner of client experience, King Price, said special precautions need to be taken to keep safe.

Here is a look at his advice on how you can protect yourself and your car when a thunderstorm hits: Be in the know It is important that you stay updated to know when thunderstorms are on the way so you can avoid getting stuck on the road.

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast information by turning on your weather app notifications before planning a trip or commuting. You can also stay informed by tuning into weather reports on the radio or TV. Park your car under cover To avoid hail damage during a storm you should park your car in your garage or under a carport. If you don’t have access to a covered parking, you can should use a car cover or a blanket to protect your car’s windscreen and bonnet.

Get to a safe place If you are on the road when a storm hits, use your GPS to get you to the closest location where you can take shelter quickly, such as a petrol station or an underground parking area. Van Vuuren said a tree doesn’t count as a safe place, because falling branches or debris can damage your car.

Ensure your wipers are in good condition Van Vuuren said that you should get your wipers checked and use water repellent for your windscreen to make sure you clear visibility while on the road. Check your tyres

“In rainy weather, water creates a tiny barrier between the road and your tyres, which means you can lose traction and hydroplane,” Van Vuuren said. You should be prepared for the bad weather by: – Making sure your tyres have at least 1mm tread depth.

– Making sure your tyres inflated to the correct pressure. Don’t skimp on your insurance You should make sure you have comprehensive insurance which can help cover expenses related to thunderstorm damages, such as flash floods and bumper bashes.