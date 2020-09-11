Capitec calls out Nedbank for double deduction errors

CAPE TOWN – Capitec said that the double deductions a number of clients experienced on Friday, was caused by Nedbank.

According to Capitec, a technical issue on Nedbank’s systems affected the billing on their point of sale terminals.

Double Payments

Earlier on Friday morning, a number of Capitec clients woke up to a shock, after thousands saw additional deductions from their accounts without their consent.

Capitec spokesperson Charl Nel said the bank was in the process of reversing the double withdrawal, and cardholders would be reimbursed within 24 hours.