Capitec calls out Nedbank for double deduction errors
CAPE TOWN – Capitec said that the double deductions a number of clients experienced on Friday, was caused by Nedbank.
According to Capitec, a technical issue on Nedbank’s systems affected the billing on their point of sale terminals.
Double Payments
Earlier on Friday morning, a number of Capitec clients woke up to a shock, after thousands saw additional deductions from their accounts without their consent.
Capitec spokesperson Charl Nel said the bank was in the process of reversing the double withdrawal, and cardholders would be reimbursed within 24 hours.
"This transaction process, something went wrong technically. That bank requested the money two times. Some clients will see on their account a double deduction. Our IT team and that other bank's (Nedbank) IT team are working together to resolve this as quickly as possible."
Capitec said they took the error seriously and were working with Nedbank to rectify the error as quickly as possible.
“We apologise to our clients for the inconvenience”.
