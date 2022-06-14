Capitec Live Better rewards clients with retail partners

Tired of breaking the bank with rising food and fuel costs that leave you strapped for cash by the end of every month?

Capitec, South Africa’s biggest retail bank with over 18 million clients, is putting real cash back into your pocket with the launch of Live Better. The rewards programme is accessible to all clients and enables them to spend better simply when paying with Capitec. They get cash back and discounts every time they spend with reward partners who bring real value like Dis-Chem, Baby City, Shell, and more. And better yet? It’s completely free. Over the past three months, Capitec has helped clients save R72 million in cash back and discounts by spending with these partners. By the end of 2022, the bank aims to give R1 billion back in cash back and savings.

Francois Viviers, group executive of Marketing and Communications at Capitec, says, “Our clients asked for a rewards programme that really empowered them to live better. And we listened. Our goal with Live Better is to grow a strong savings culture in South Africa while combating the rising cost of living. Currently, over 7 million clients have decided to live better with us.”

How to spend better A key pillar of Live Better is putting cash back into people’s pockets. Some discounts occur right at the point of sale while others are provided to clients in the form of cash back into your Live Better savings account. To sweeten the pot, all cash back rewards get paid into your account on Live Better Day, the 10th of the month.

Once joining Live Better on the Capitec app, clients can spend better at: Dis-Chem and Baby City: Whether you’re shopping for wellness products or baby essentials, get 2% cash back at Dis-Chem and Baby City stores when paying with your Capitec card!

Bolt: No matter where you need to go, get 5% cash back on Bolt and Bolt Food when paying with your Capitec card! Shell:

Whether holiday tripping or driving to work, get 20c per litre cash back on fuel and cash back on selected items in store. Simply swipe your registered Shell V+ card and pay with your Capitec card or Scan to Pay when filling up. Better yet, you get double the cash back on fuel on Live Better Day! Get Smarter and Educate24: No matter what you need to learn to level up your life, get discounts on short courses at top SA universities if you pay with your Capitec card!