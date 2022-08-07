Capitec’s online systems ‘up and running again’

Capitec Bank says that all its digital channels are online again after some of its systems crashed on Thursday last week. Additionally, payments made to and from Capitec clients, which may have been delayed, have now been processed. Capitec says it will also refund all banking fees incurred due to the downtime.
"We know we've let our clients down and we sincerely apologise. This was an internal infrastructure issue, and we want to assure our clients that their money and data are safe with us, as always. We have never experienced an issue of this magnitude and will continue to do our best to ensure that this does not happen again. We have system upgrades and tests in place to support this," the bank said.
For about 40 hours, Capitec paused its digital channels to ensure a sustainable recovery after one of its banking system databases slowed down sporadically. Although its clients could not access the banking app, USSD and internet banking, the team prioritised its efforts to ensure that clients could still access their money at point-of-sales and ATMs.
The bank thanked its clients for their patience and for making Capitec their banking partner of choice.
