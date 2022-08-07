Capitec’s online systems ‘up and running again’

Capitec Bank says that all its digital channels are online again after some of its systems crashed on Thursday last week. Additionally, payments made to and from Capitec clients, which may have been delayed, have now been processed. Capitec says it will also refund all banking fees incurred due to the downtime.

"We know we've let our clients down and we sincerely apologise. This was an internal infrastructure issue, and we want to assure our clients that their money and data are safe with us, as always. We have never experienced an issue of this magnitude and will continue to do our best to ensure that this does not happen again. We have system upgrades and tests in place to support this," the bank said.