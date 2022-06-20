Discovery Bank hits milestone of one million accounts

Discovery Bank has announced that it has reached the milestone of one million accounts.

Since launching in July 2019, Discovery Bank has firmly established itself as the one of the leading digital banks in South Africa, operating a full-service branchless retail bank through its banking app that caters for the full spectrum of the retail market, driving high levels of client engagement, utilisation and value. It now boasts one million accounts held by over 450 000 clients, with over R11 billion in deposits and R4.5 billion in credit advances.